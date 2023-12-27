ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Six girls’ basketball games were played Wednesday on the first day of the Boylan Lady Titans’ Reindeer Games, but one stood out from the rest. It was a matchup between two of the top teams in the Stateline. The Lady Titans, with a record of 12-2 going in, hosted Orangeville which went into the game 15-0.

The game also paired up two of the best players in the stateline, Orangeville’s Whitney Sullivan and Boylan’s Lily Esparza. Sullivan has committed to Division I Tulsa. Esparza has committed to Division I University of Denver.

Sullivan and Orangeville had the edge in the first half and led 19-12. Esparza spent almost the entire second quarter on the bench with three fouls. She scored only two points in the first half.

The Lady Titans came back in the second half rallying to force overtime. They went on to win 49-41 by outscoring Orangeville 12-4 in the extra session. Esparza scored eight points in the overtime. She finished with 16 points for the game. Point guard Alayna Petalber led Boylan with 17 points.

Sullivan led Orangeville with 23 points. Laney Cahoon scored 16.

For highlights, watch the media player above.