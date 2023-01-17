ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Boylan Lady Titans now have second place in the NIC-10 girls basketball race all to themselves. They broke a deadlock with Guilford Tuesday evening by defeating Guilford 53-40.

Boylan was in control most of the game. The Lady Titans led 18-8 after the first quarter and 36-19 at halftime.

Junior Kaylee Harter led Boylan in scoring with 19 points. Lily Esparza scored 15 and Maggie Schmidt 12.

Lindsey Knuth led Guilford with 20 points.

Boylan is now 10-2 in NIC-10 games, right behind 11-0 Hononegah which defeated Belvidere North Tuesday night 51-28. Guilford’s NIC-10 record is now 9-3.

