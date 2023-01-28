ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Lady Titans were amped up for senior night and it showed in their play Friday. They rolled past Auburn 68-36.



Lilly Esparza led Boylan with 18 points. Senior Maggie Schmidt scored 14 and Kaylee Harter scored 15.



Boylan improves its record to 22-4 overall and 13-2 in the NIC-10. For highlights watch the media player above.