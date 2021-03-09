Boylan Lady Titans stun Auburn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Lady Titans are finishing the basketball season with a flourish. Last Saturday they upset NIC-10 Division ‘A’ leader Harlem. Tuesday night they came back and did Harlem a favor by knocking off Division ‘A’s other top team Auburn 51-49.

Boylan improves to 7-5. Auburn dips to 8-4.

