ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Lady Titans are finishing the basketball season with a flourish. Last Saturday they upset NIC-10 Division ‘A’ leader Harlem. Tuesday night they came back and did Harlem a favor by knocking off Division ‘A’s other top team Auburn 51-49.
For highlights click on the media player.
Boylan improves to 7-5. Auburn dips to 8-4.
Boylan Lady Titans stun Auburn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Lady Titans are finishing the basketball season with a flourish. Last Saturday they upset NIC-10 Division ‘A’ leader Harlem. Tuesday night they came back and did Harlem a favor by knocking off Division ‘A’s other top team Auburn 51-49.