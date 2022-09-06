ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans are defending state champions in boys soccer for class 2A. They graduated four key seniors from last year, but that didn’t stop them from winning four of their first five matches this season. All of them were non-conference matches.

Tuesday night at Funderburg Stadium in Belvidere the Titans opened up the NIC-10 portion of their schedule by taking on the Bucs.

The Bucs, who entered the contest with a record of 3-2, gave the Titans all they could handle.

The Bucs took a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes left on the clock in the second half on a goal by senior forward Jorge Hernandez. It was his second goal of the night.

The Titans capitalized on a penalty kick a few minutes later. Junior Adan Pina booted in the PK goal to square up the match 2-2.

A few minutes later the Titans grabbed the lead. Reese Schlichting, who had scored the Titans’ lone goal of the first half, booted a corner kick in play in front of the Belvidere goal. Pina went up and nailed a header putting the Titans in front 3-2.

With just under six minutes to play, the Titans scored an insurance goal when senior, captain Victor Ibarra knocked in a free kick on one bounce for the final score of 4-2.

