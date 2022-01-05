Boylan runs circles around sluggish Hononegah

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah hadn’t played a basketball game since a week before Christmas. It showed Wednesday night at Boylan. The Indians were all out-of-sorts in a 60-30 loss to the Titans.



The Indians were plagued by turnovers, a horrible night shooting and they struggled to stop Boylan’s transition game. The Indians trailed by 13 points 33-20 at halftime and things only got worse for them from there.



Hononegah scored only three points in the third quarter and only seven points in the fourth. Point guard Owen Hart was the only Indian in double figures with ten points. Tristan Ford led Boylan with 16 points. Joey Appino scored 13.



For highlights click on the media player.