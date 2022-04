ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Boylan’s cafeteria was a crowded place Wednesday afternoon. Eight student-athletes signed with college and universities.

They are as follows:

Jonathan Grant-St. Ambrose (football)

Olivia Harter-St. Ambrose (basketball)

Bryn Kiley-St. Ambrose (swimming)

Luke Leombruni-St. Charles CC (baseball)

Nicolas Rolando-Wisconsin-Concordia (basketball)

Annemarie Ruzevich-Aurora University (bowling)

Bryan Sanchez Aguilar-Parkland CC (soccer)

Alex Valerio-Valparaiso (cross country/track)