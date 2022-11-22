ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans got off to a shaky start Tuesday evening scoring only six points in the first quarter, but they eventually found their rhythm and defeated Chicago Marshall 53-47 on the opening night of the Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational.



Junior Ryan Starck nailed four shots from behind the arc, and he finished with 14 points to lead the Titans. Johnny Kerestes added 13 points. Aedan Campos was also in double figures with ten points.



The Titans will be right back on the court Wednesday evening. They’ll host Peoria Richwoods at 7 p.m. For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.