ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans put four players in double figures, and they posted an opening night win in their own Thanksgiving Invitational Tuesday evening. They defeated Chicago Noble/Johnson 68-51.



Senior guard Luke Warner scored 15 points. Jeremiah Ezeofor and Johnny Kerestes each scored 13 points, and Ryan Strack added 10.



For highlights watch the media player above.



The Titans will be back in action at their tournament Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Chicago Marshall.