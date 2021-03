ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- In a battle between the top two teams in the NIC-10's Division 'B' bracket, the East E-Rabs (9-1) hosted the Jefferson J-Hawks (10-0).

Jefferson dominated the first half in all aspects, but only lead by 12 at the intermission. In the second half the E-Rabs turned up the intensity and came all the way back, eventually taking a lead late in the fourth quarter.