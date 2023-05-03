MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — This key NIC-10 baseball game between Boylan and Harlem was controlled by the starting pitchers for nearly five innings, but things changed rapidly after starter pitchers Connor Dennis (Boylan) and Hayden Henderson were lifted.



Boylan led 4-2 going into the top of the seventh. That’s when the Titans put four runs on the board for a seemingly comfortable 8-2 lead. But in the bottom of the seventh inning the Huskies erupted for six runs against multiple Boylan pitchers. That tied the game at 8 sending it into an eighth inning.

In the top of the eight the Titans quickly regain the lead at 11-8 by scoring three times. In the bottom of the eighth the Huskies cut the margin to 11-9. They then had runners on first and second base, but Boylan pitcher Jacob Martorana brought an end to this one with a huge strikeout.



Boylan improves to 8-3 in NIC-10 play keeping alive its hopes over overtaking Hononegah, Freeport and Guilford for the top of the conference. Harlem slips to 7-4 in conference play.



For highlights watch the media player above.