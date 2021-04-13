ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans have cleared their last major hurdle toward winning the NIC-10 championship. They knocked off the Jefferson J-Hawks 3-1 in overtime Tuesday evening at Titan Stadium.
Boylan came into the match undefeated in the NIC-10, Jefferson came in with two conference losses. The J-Hawks were the last remaining team on the Titans’ schedule that posed a real threat to the Titans.
It showed in this match. The J-Hawks played the Titans even through 80 minutes of regulation. It was 1-1 heading into overtime. Less than a minute into the extra session the Titans grabbed the lead when Issac Ishman used his right leg to power a goal into the net. A minute after that the Titans scored another goal as Jack Bonovia dribbled through the J-Hawks defenders and struck again.
Boylan wins NIC-10 soccer showdown with Jefferson
