Boylan wins NIC-10 soccer showdown with Jefferson

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The cases of COVID-19 keep mounting taking out Rockford area high school football teams and forcing games to be cancelled. North Boone is the latest team to be impacted.

North Boone Superintendent Michael J. Greenlee announced Tuesday afternoon that the Vikings' scheduled Big Northern Conference game this Friday night against Stillman Valley in Poplar Grove has been cancelled. Last Friday night North Boone played at Oregon and because an Oregon player later tested positive for COVID, several North Boone players will now be required to quarantine. North Boone administrators are following guidance from the Boone County Health Department.