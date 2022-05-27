FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sectional Championships aren’t supposed to come easy, but the harder they are to achieve, the sweeter they are. Just ask the Boylan Lady Titans.



Friday night the Lady Titans fought Crystal Lake Central through scoreless play for all but the final three minutes of regulation when each team scored a goal. Then they battled through two scoreless ten-minute overtime sessions. When the chips were down in penalty kicks, the Titans delivered. They outscored the Tigers 3-1 for the 2-1 victory and a 2A Sectional Championship.



The first goal of regulation was scored by Boylan junior Maggie Schmidt with 2:30 remaining, but 59 seconds later Crystal Lake Central evened things up on a long free kick by Kaitlin Gaunaurd that found the upper left corner of the goal.



When it came time for penalty kicks, the Tigers booted two of them off the crossbar trying to go over the top of Boylan’s talented, but somewhat short, freshman goalkeeper Natalya Razo. Boylan countered with three successful PKs by Schmidt, Olivia Fabiano and Annie Rose.



The Titans improve their record to 19-1. They now head to the Class 2A Grayslake Super-Sectional for a 5 pm. game next Tuesday against Deerfield.



