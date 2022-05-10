ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans were in the driver’s seat in the race for the NIC-10 championship before Tuesday evening. They’re firmly entrenched now after defeating Freeport 3-1 Tuesday evening at Titan Stadium.



The Titans went into the match 7-0 in NIC-10 play. Freeport entered with a record of 6-1. A Freeport win would have created a logjam on top of the conference, instead Boylan now looks like a lock to win the conference outright. The Titans’ are now 8-0, and their only remaining conference game against Rockford East.



The Titans have sole possession of first place, one game ahead of Hononegah (7-1) and two games ahead of Freeport (6-2). Overall the Titans are



For highlights click on the media player.