ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — He’s only a sophomore but that didn’t stop Cooper Watt from being named the MVP of the NIC-10 conference in boys golf. Watt led Boylan to the NIC-10 championship while also claiming the individual championship.
NIC-10 All-Conference Boys Golf 1st team
Cooper Watt-Boylan sophomore
Cade Bastian, Hononegah junior
Ben Bathje, East junior
Nolan Brauns, Boylan junior
Zach Burfoot, Harlem senior
Andrew Carey, Guilford sophomore
Alex Ferry, Auburn junior
Conner Knuth, Guilford senior
Nate Lendman, Belvidere North senior
Nollan, Sliva, Auburn senior
Boylan’s Cooper Watt leads boys all-conference picks for the NIC-10
