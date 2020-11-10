Boylan’s Cooper Watt leads boys all-conference picks for the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Guilford sophomore Michelle Gasmund was head and shoulders above the competition in the NIC-10 this season, so it's no surprise she has been named the MVP of the conference. Gasmund was undefeated against conference competition including the conference meet which she won by almost a full minute. She also won the 3A Guilford Regional.

Girls All-NIC-10 Cross Country 1st teamMichelle Gasmund-Guilford sophomoreRachel Hilby, Boylan seniorHailey Henry, Hononegah juniorIndigo Sterud, Hononegah sophomoreNina Fiore, Belvidere freshmanLauren Johnston, Hononegah seniorMadison Harmsen, Guilford freshmanTaylor Wartell, Auburn seniorRyanne Bronnimann, Hononegah juniorIsabelle Roethle, Auburn seniorErin Collins, Hononegah juniorSydnie Elder, Belvidere North senior