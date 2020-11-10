Boylan’s Ella Greenberg leads NIC-10 all-conference team in girls golf

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan sophomore Ella Greenberg has been named the NIC-10’s MVP for girls golf for the recently completed season. Greenberg captured medalist honors in the NIC-10 tournament by shooting a 72. She led the Titans to their fourth conference team championship in five years. Greenberg also captured medalist honors at the 1A Byron regional shooting a 75 at Prairieview.
NIC-10 Girls Golf All-Conference 1st team
Braxton Brown, Hononegah senior
Ahna Doherty, Rockford Co-Op Sr.
Ella Greenberg, Boylan sophomore
Eva Greenberg, Boylan freshman
Anna Homb, Rockford Co-op junior
Megan Redig, Belvidere Co-op sophomore
Kayla Sayyalinch, Rockford Co-op senior
Reese Stoval, Harlem junior
Coe Walberg, Belvidere co-op senior
Brighton Young, Harlem senior
