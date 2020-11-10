ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan senior Nhia Caras has been named the NIC-10 MVP for the recently completed girls swimming and diving season. Caras set two records at Sectionals in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle posting times that put her among the top five swimmers in the state in those events.
NIC-10 1st Team All-Conference Swimming/Diving
Nhia Caras-Boylan
Bryn Kiley-Boylan
Molly Ryan-Boylan
Elena Kitzman-Hononegah
Gracie Colvin-Hononegah
Ali Cushing-Auburn
Ursula Koch-Auburn
Ava Hays-Auburn
Zoe Shields-Harlem
Taylor Hargaves-Harlem
Laura Schuman-Harlem
Ella Gasparini-Guilford
Mikayla Durking-Guilford
Marissa Enke-Guilford
Sonya McClain-Belvidere Coop
Olivia Holen-Boylan
Maclaryn Leonard-Hononegah
Kyrsten Kuhse-Freeport
Amber Goldhagen-Hononegah
Autumn Clark-Hononegah
Genevieve Ryan-Boylan
Boylan’s Nhia Caras leads All-NIC-10 girls swimming team
