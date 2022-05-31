GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Boylan has won its share of games on PKs this season including the Sectional Championship game at Freeport last Friday, but Tuesday evening the tables were turned.



Boylan lost on PKs to Deerfield 3-2. Both teams scored first half goals. Both teams added one more goal in the second half leading to overtime with the score 2-2.



Neither team scored in the two OT sessions leading to the shootout.



Boylan ends its season with a record of 19-2.