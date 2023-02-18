ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It just wasn’t Boylan’s night Friday night at the Class 3A Central High School Regional in Burlington. The Lady Titans lost to Central High 42-32.



The biggest problem for the Lady Titans was all-conference center Lily Esparza got into foul trouble, and she spent much of the game on the bench. She eventually fouled out scoring only six points.



The next biggest problem for the Lady Titans was 5’10 Central senior Page Erickson. She scored 18 points including a key three-point play late in the game.



Maggie Schmidt scored ten points to lead the Titans in what would be her final basketball game in a Lady Titans’ uniform. Boylan finishes the season with a record of 26-6.



