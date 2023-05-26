BURLINGTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The word heartbreaker does apply to Boylan’s soccer game Friday evening against Crystal Lake Central at the 2A Burlington Central Sectional. The Titans got a key goal near the end of regulation to force overtime only to lose it in overtime 4-3 ending their season.



The Lady Titans got goals from Maggie Schmidt, Jocely Posada and Kyra Cruickshank. The NIC-10 champions finish their season with a record of 20-3.



