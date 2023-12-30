ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys’ and girls’ holiday tournament basketball results for our local teams from Saturday, December 30 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



(BOYS: Hinsdale Holiday Classic)

Auburn 73 Hinsdale Central 68 (Chaney 27 points, Danforth 20 points, both make all-tournament team)



(BOYS: Chuck Dayton Classic-DeKalb)

DeKalb 74 Phillips 55 (DeKalb wins championship)

United Township 49 Belvidere North 46 (North finishes in 4th place)

Eastland 54 Hononegah 46 OT (Krogman 20 for Eastland, Houi and Tholin 13 for Hono)



(BOYS: Proviso West Tournament)

Kenwood 89 Guilford 44



(BOYS: State Farm Classic-Bloomington)

Aurora Christian 57 Pecatonica 54 OT (Pec. finished in 4th place in small school div.)



(BOYS: North Boone Tournament)

Durand 71 Alden-Hebron 37 (Durand wins championship) Bulldogs now 10-3



(BOYS: at Teutopolis)

Lutheran North 69 Dixon 63 in OT (Dukes finish in 4th place)



(BOYS: Warkins Classic)

Stockton 56 Orion 39

Forreston 55 Erie-Prophetstown 44



(BOYS: Regular Season)

Monroe, WI 74

Freeport 60



(GIRLS: Regular Season)

Orangeville 56 Dakota 21 (Orangeville 18-1)

Monroe 39 Freeport 30



(GIRLS: Morton Tournament)

Trinity 44 Sycamore 34



