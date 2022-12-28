ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls holiday tournament basketball results from Wednesday, December 28 involving Rockford area teams. Results compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT DEKALB (BOYS)
Guilford 82 Wendell Phillips Academy 76
Plainfield East 56 Hononegah 44
Manley Career Academy 65 Belvidere North 61
Geneva 57 DeKalb 38
HINSDALE TOURNAMENT (BOYS)
Homewood-Flossmoor 74 Auburn 61
PEKIN TOURNAMENT (BOYS)
Boylan 59 Plainfield South 52
COLLINSVILLE CLASSIC (BOYS)
Rockford East 67 Althoff 64
EC NICHOLS TOURNAMENT MARENGO (BOYS)
Freeport 72 Sycamore 58
Stillman Valley 61 Marengo 46
STATE FARM CLASSIC BLOOMINGON (BOYS)
Mahomet-Seymour 64 Harlem 58
Springfield 73 Harlem 44
Rock Falls 50 Aurora Christian 43
Winnebago 42 Downs Tri-Valley 40
Rockford Lutheran 65 Quincy Notre Dame 51
HINKLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC ALGONQUIN (BOYS)
Jacobs 53 Jefferson 44
EASTLAND TOURNAMENT (BOYS)
Forreston 54 Amboy 45
South Beloit 46 West Carroll 40
Pecatonica 75 Galena 48
Byron 66 Eastland 54
STATE FARM CLASSIC (GIRLS)
Winnebago 60 St. Joseph Ogden 25
Paris 55 Rockford Lutheran 35
Brimfield 45 Rock Falls 43 2OT
DUNDEE-CROWN TOURNAMENT (GIRLS)
St. Charles North 39 Hononegah 38
KSB CLASSIC DIXON (GIRLS)
Lincoln 72 Byron 28
Dixon 40 Stillman Valley 38
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
Polo 44 Dakota 21