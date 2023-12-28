ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls Holiday Tournament Basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, December 27, 2023 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Watch for the return of “Overtime” Friday, January 5th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39).

(GIRLS: Boylan Reindeer Games)

Woodstock Marian 61 Harlem 52

Boylan 34 Kaneland 23 (Esparza 15 points)

Orangeville 67 Proviso West 39 (Sullivan 31 pts, 10 rbs. Cahoon 18 pts.)

Harlem 49 Proviso West 31 (Paulsen 19 points)

Boylan 49 Orangeville 41 OT (Boylan 13-2, Orangeville 15-1, Sullivan 23pts., Cahoon 16)

(Petalber 17 points, Esparza 16 points)

(GIRLS: Dixon KSB Classic)

Sterling 50 Aquin 39

Stillman Valley 78 East 28

United Township 55 Rochelle 47

Sterling 58 Freeport 40

Jefferson 59 Rockford Christian 55

Byron 59 Eastland 41

Jefferson 53 Dixon 47

Byron 77 Alleman 50

(GIRLS: at Dundee Crown)

Barrington 64 Hononegah 61

(GIRLS: at State Farm Classic Bloomington)

Galena 62 Rock Falls 36

Brimfield 49 Rockford Lutheran 39 (Parker 15 points)

Paris 66 Winnebago 35 (DiPiazza 12 points)

(GIRLS: at Morton)

Batavia 61 Sycamore 31

(GIRLS: at Earlville)

Pecatonica 49 Hinkley-Big Rock 30

(GIRLS: at Amboy)

Newman 54 Somonauk 24

Amboy 37 Spring Valley Hall 36

(GIRLS: at Warkins Memorial)

Lena-Winslow 45 Morrison 39

(GIRLS)

Mendota 49 Hiawatha 41

South Beloit 45 Harvard 29

(BOYS: at Marengo E.C. Nichols)

Rockford Christian 88 Rochelle 86

Fenton 89 Stillman Valley 41

Freeport 83 Stillman Valley 42

Crystal Lake Central 50 Sycamore 48

Genoa-Kingston 51 Woodstock North 46

Fenton 61 Freeport 50

Rockford Christian 72 Richmond-Burton 62

Sycamore 90 Marengo 55

(BOYS: at DeKalb Chuck Dayton Classic)

DeKalb 66 Roosevelt 15

Belvidere North 52 Eastland 44 (Adam Brown 20 points)

United Township 67 Hononegah 48 (Warren 15, Claudy 12)

(BOYS: at State Farm Classic Bloomington)

Bishop McNamara 50 Rockford Lutheran 48 (Dent 19, Haynes 13)

Pecatonica 55 Quincy Notre Dame 50 (Hoffman 21, Diedrich 11, Peterson 11)

Joliet Central 56 Harlem 31 (Walsh 14 points)

Aurora Christian 63 Winnebago 30 (Larson 13)

Rock Falls 64 Minonk 51

(BOYS: Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic)

Auburn 48 Stevenson 46 (Danforth 17, Chaney 16)

(BOYS: Pekin Holiday Tournament)

Pekin 54 Boylan 52

(BOYS: Proviso West Holiday Tournament)

Guilford 67 Clark 56 (Johnson 15, Chatman 14, Michael 11, Webster 10)

(BOYS: Collinsville Prairie Farms Classic)

O’Fallon 67 Rockford East 36 (Goldsmith 19 points)

(BOYS: at Plano)

Aurora Marmion 67 Oregon 42

(BOYS: at Erie)

Riverdale 76 Forreston 47 (Greenfield 15, Erdmann 13)

Newman 61 Forreston 41 (Erdmann 21)