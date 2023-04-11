BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Braden Smith and the Byron Tigers won a key Big Northern Conference baseball game Tuesday holding off the North Boone Vikings 8-6.

Smith struck out 14 batters in six innings of work. He fanned five in the first two innings alone. He allowed two earned runs.

Byron scored a run in the bottom of the first, three more in the bottom of the third and four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to build an 8-1 lead. North Boone didn’t give up. The Vikings plated four runs in the top of the sixth in part due to some fielding and throwing errors by the Tigers.

North Boone added another run in the top of the seventh, but that’s where the Vikings’ rally ended.



Jeremiah Poulsen had three hits and three RBIs for Byron.

Byron improves its record to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the BNC. North Boone is now 8-3, 3-2. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Poplar Grove. Chandler Alderman is likely to pitch in that game for the Vikings. He played first base in this game while Eli Lopez started on the mound.

For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.