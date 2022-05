BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Byron Tigers advances to the finals of their own Class 2A regional Thursday evening with a 6-0 win over the Rock Falls Rockets.

Byron pitcher Braden Smith went the distance giving up only two hits while striking out 11 batters.

Ashton Henkel had a triple and a home run for the Tigers.

Byron will play Stillman Valley for the Regional Championship Saturday at 11 a.m. For higlights watch the media player above.