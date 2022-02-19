ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — What can Auburn senior Brooklyn Gray do on a basketball court? It might be a lot quicker to list the things she can’t do. There aren’t many things she can’t do. She’s one of the most versatile players in NIC-10 history.

“You use the word position-less with her, because she can bring the ball up,” said Dalton Miller, Auburn’s head girls basketball coach. She can come off screens. She can post up. She can be in the middle of zones and presses. She does a little bit of everything for us.”

That’s because she’s a point guard in a post player’s body.

“What happened was when I was younger, I was so short. I was like 5-2, and so I always was a point guard,” said Gray. “I always brought the ball up the court, always pushed the ball up the floor, but as I got older, I grew. Now I’m 5-10, so I just ended up being a bigger guard. I don’t really see myself as a post. I play post because of my height, but I’ve always been a true point guard.”

Gray has what all great point guards have, great court vision to spot an open teammate. She can score too. She showed it last season when she averaged almost 19 points per game. And she can score from anywhere.

“Man, when you just watch her on the floor, it doesn’t matter how many different types of defenses teams tend to throw at her, she finds a way to put the ball in the hole,” Miller said.

As a freshman, Gray started and she averaged ten points per game. As a sophomore, she helped lead Auburn to a school record 26 wins and the school’s first NIC-10 championship in girls’ basketball, and to Auburn’s first regional championship in girls basketball in 33 years.

As a junior last year she was the NIC-10’s MVP.

It’s not a surprise that Gray is a natural at basketball. Her mother Danielle Potter was an all-conference player for Boylan in the early ‘90s.

“I don’t know if I see a lot of similarities versus the fact that she’s way better than I could ever be,” said Gray’s mother Danielle Potter. “Just the way she can dribble. I was a scorer. That’s one of the things I loved to do. I loved to put the basketball in the hole. She is a player who gets her teammates involved, and she thrives on all aspects of the game.”

Gray developed a love for basketball at a young age.

“I remember starting at, I believe it was the Flodin Boys and Girls club when I was younger,” said Gray. “I remember being on the green team when I was like five or six years old just playing halfcourt basketball with a bunch of little kids.”

“I think her first camp, basketball camp she had little barrettes in her hair. She had to be six or seven,” Potter said.

Potter is at almost all of Brooklyn’s games, cheering her on.



“It’s everything to me. My mom, I probably don’t tell her enough I love my mom,” Gray said. “How much she supports me and how appreciative I am because a lot of people don’t have a parent like that with people like that who support them as much. She does, so she’s very much appreciated.”

“When we get home we’re going to debrief. Win or lose we’re going to debrief,” Potter joked. “We do every game, and a lot of it is what can I do different? She always says, ‘Mom, I could have done something a little different,, so that’s what I appreciate in her. She’s always trying to find a way what could I have done differently, better.”

“At the end of the day, Brook just wants to win, because it’s in her veins,” said Miller. “It’s in her blood. She loves it that much that every time she steps on the floor, she wants to do anything possible to win this game.”