Brown, Timpe, Toelke lead area girls All-State basketball picks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Several basketball players from the Rockford area have earned All-State honors from the AP in girls classes 1A and 2A.

In Class 2A Winnebago junior Miyah Brown makes the All-State First Team. She averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4. 2 steals and 2.4 assists per game, and she led Bago to a 13-2 record and a Big Northern Conference Championship.

Also in Class 2A Marengo senior guard Jennifer Heinberg made the All-State Second Team. She averaged 18.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game plus 2.9 steals.

In Class 1A Stockton senior guard Tiana Timpe made the All-State First Team. Timpe averaged 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.1 steals for a team that finished 15-1 and was ranked seventh in the state.

Senior Mallory Powers of Amboy also made the 1A All-State First Team. She averaged 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for a Clippers team that went 14-1 and was ranked #1 in the state.

Indian Creek senior point guard Brooke Heiman also made the 1A All-State First Team. Heiman averaged 25.9 points and 7. 1 rebounds per game. She finished her career as the all-time leading scorer in Little 10 Conference history with 2,124 points.

Three local girls made the 1A All-State Second team…Amboy point guard Abi Payne, Eastland forward Karlie Krogman and Dakota guard Tabytha Toelke.

Payne averaged 14.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Krogman averaged 15.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. Toelke averaged 15 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.