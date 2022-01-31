Brown’s 32 points lead Winnebago past Auburn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -In a battle between two of the better girls basketball teams in the Rockford area, Miyah Brown shined brightest Monday evening. She scored 32 points leading Winnebago past Auburn 61-48.



Winnebago leads the Big Northern Conference race. The Indians are now 26-2. Auburn is one of the better teams in the NIC-10 and the Lady Knights were coming off a big win over Boylan on Saturday.



Brown wasn’t the only Winnebago player in double figures. Renee Rittmeyer scored 13 points and Sarah Seger scored 12 ponts.



Auburn got 17 points apiece from seniors Brooklyn Gray and Zhakykla Evans. For highlights click on the media player.