BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was an all-Belvidere regional softball semifinal Wednesday afternoon at the Class 3A Belvidere Regional. The Belvidere Bucs defeated the Belvidere North Blue Thunder 5-2.

Ambery Wisely was strong in the circle for Belvidere, while McKenzie Culvey, McKyler Morris and Zoe Gehkre delivered key RBI hits.

Belvidere advances to the regional championship game Saturday at noon against Sterling. The game will once again be played on the Bucs’ home field.

For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.