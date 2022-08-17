BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s a process for Tony Ambrogio rebuilding Belvidere Bucs football. In year one last year, he guided the Bucs to a pair of wins. Now year two is about to begin.

The Belvidere Bucs are focused on rebuilding and getting back on track under second year head coach Tony Ambrogio.

“Build off that toughness that we had last year, and try to just get back to the tradition and the Buc pride that’s been in this community for years,” said Ambrogio.

Last season the Bucs went 2-7, tied for 8th in the NIC-10. For coach Ambrogio and the rest of his staff, it’s more about the small steps that will help lead to success down the road.

“Obviously, we want to build off of those two wins and take the next step to three or four,” said Ambrogio. “But you know us being in our second year, we might not have all the tools that we need, but we are going to go out there and give it our all and play as tough as we can.”

They are a very young team this season with a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the roster. Starting quarterback Juston Dennis graduated, so now it will be junior Gunnar Vuorenmaa to take over.

“He was our sophomore quarterback last year, he’s been working pretty hard, he was a back up on varsity as well,” said Ambrogio on this year’s quarterback situation.

And with a senior-heavy back field, there will be quite a few guys for Vuorenmaa to hand the ball off to. One of them being senior Jalen Tabilangan. Ambrogio said he expects good things this season from the senior receiver.

“He’ll be really nice coming out of the slot and playing some safety for us.”

Casey Andreasen will also be a big impact player on the offensive and defensive lines. Along with Adam Taylor carrying the load at full back most of the time.

“I just want to stay healthy and play through the whole season, I know there’s a lot of injuries out here,” said Taylor on his goals for the season.

One of the most important things in staying healthy is the work done off the field, which has been a big focus for this team.

“We had a year in the weight room, building on that would be something positive for us,” said Ambrogio.

The players remain confident their work in the offseason is going to pay off in big ways come this season.

“I feel like that weight room is definitely going to help us win some games,” said Taylor.