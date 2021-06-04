WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago pitcher Jason Buhl allowed a home run to Logan Emmanuel in the first inning, but Buhl settled in and led Bago to an 8-2 Regional Semifinal win over North Boone Friday.
The Indians advance to the Regional Championship game on Monday.
For highlights click on the media player.
Buhl and Winnebago knock off North Boone in Regional semifinal
