Buhl and Winnebago knock off North Boone in Regional semifinal

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago pitcher Jason Buhl allowed a home run to Logan Emmanuel in the first inning, but Buhl settled in and led Bago to an 8-2 Regional Semifinal win over North Boone Friday.

The Indians advance to the Regional Championship game on Monday.

