Buzzer-beat helps lift Dixon girls to a win at Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — What an opening Big Northern Conference game it was Monday night for Dixon and Byron. The Duchesses scored on a long inbounds pass with .8 of a second remaining and went on to win in overtime 55-46.



Byron led 44-42 with .8 on the clock when Dixon called timeout. The Duchesses had the perfect play drawn up. They inbounded from half-court in front of the scorers table. Sam Tourtillott triggered the ball lobbing a long pass to the far side of the court just to the left of the basket. Ella Gavig got the ball and the 5’11 sophomore grabbed it and laid it in at the buzzer to force the overtime.



The extra session was all Dixon. It was a back-and-forth game. Dixon led most of the first half. Byron led most of the second half, but Byron missed the front end of three consecutive one-and-one free throw opportunities down the stretch allowing Dixon to have a chance.



Emma Sandrock led Dixon with 15 points. Ava Kultgen led Byron with 17 points. For highlights including the buzzer-beater by Gavig click on the media player.