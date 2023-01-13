BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Byron boys basketball team raised its record to 13-4 Friday night by defeating Big Northern Conference foe Genoa-Kingston 56-49.

The normally hot-shooting Tigers started the game cold. They managed only 15 points in the first half, and they trailed on their home court 22-15. But they scored the first nine points of the second quarter to take the lead which they maintained throughout the second half.

Junior Ryan Tucker finished one point shy of his season scoring average by scoring 16 points. Cason Newton was in double figures with 10 for Byron and senior Nick Kesler scored nine.

Genoa-Kingston got 16 points from Josh Bunting.

For highlights and postgame reaction watch the media player above.