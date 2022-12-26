FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The 2022 edition of the Forreston Holiday Tournament goes to the Byron Tigers. They defeated Pecatonica 83-71 Monday night in the championship game.

The Tigers advanced to the title game with a semifinal win earlier in the evening against Sterling Newman. Pecatonica reached the championship game with a semifinal win against Lena-Winslow.

This is Byron’s first Forreston championship since 2011and its sixth overall. The Tigers improve their record this season to 8-1. Pecatonica is also 8-1. For highlights watch the media player above.