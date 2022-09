WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Never mind that season opening loss at Stillman Valley last week. There’s nothing wrong with the Byron Tigers. They showed that Friday night by bouncing back for a resounding 42-7 win at Winnebago in a Big Northern Conference game.



Kye Aken rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers. Freshman Caden Considine carried the ball 12 times for 74 yards.

For highlights watch the media player above.