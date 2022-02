ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Lady Tigers topped the Lutheran Crusaders 54-42 in the Girls 2A Regional Championship on Friday night. The two Big Northern opponents battled, but Byron held an 18 point lead at the start of the 4th quarter until Lutheran senior guard Mikayla Huffine hit three threes to bring the Crusaders within 7. Ultimately, the Crusaders biggest enemy was the clock.

