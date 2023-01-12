BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Byron Lady Tigers are ranked sixth in the state this week in Class 2A. They looked the part early on Thursday night on their way to a 60-28 win over Big Northern foe Oregon.



Byron had 32 points on the board only a minute into the second quarter. The Lady Tigers went cold at that point, but they still led by 20 at halftime.



The second half they continued to control the game. They substituted freely and with a running clock the game came to a quick conclusion.



Byron’s record is now 16-2. For highlights watch the media player above.