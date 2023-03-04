NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Byron Lady Tigers gave it their best shot, but they came up short Saturday against a taller Breese Mater Dei team in the Class 2A State Championship game at Illinois State University.

Mater Dei’s 6-5 sophomore center Alyssa Koerkenmeier towered about the Tigers. She scored 16 points in the first half helping Mater Dei grab a six-point lead. Koerkenmeier finished the game with 23 points. She also had 14 rebounds and a whopping ten blocked shots.

Mater Dei freshman Amelia Beer added 13 points.

Byron was outrebounded 43-32. The Lady Tigers shot only 26.7% from the field (16-60) due largely to Koerkenmier’s defensive pressence in the paint.

Freshman guard Macy Groharing led Byron in scoring with 14 points. Senior All-State forward Ava Kultgen sored 12 points and Karsyn Bielskis added ten.

Byron ends its season with a record of 34-3.

