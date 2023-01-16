BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was no surprise when Galena and Byron wound up meeting in the championship game of the Byron Lady Tigers’ MLK tournament. Galena is ranked #1 in the state in class 1A. Byron is ranked #6 in class 2A.



The two teams figures to bring out the best in each other in the final. Byron’s best was a little better than Galena’s. The Lady Tigers won 59-42.



