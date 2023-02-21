BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sectional Tournament games aren’t supposed to be easy. The Byron Lady Tigers sure made it look that way Tuesday night at the 2A Winnebago Sectional.



They jumped out to a 14-0 lead and rolled to a 54-23 win over an Aurora Central Catholic team that came in with a record of 26-6.



Freshman Macy Groharing led Byron with 16 points. Byron improves to 31-2 on the season. The Lady Tigers will face Big Northern Conference rival Stillman Valley in the sectional championship game Thursday night.



For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.