STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Stillman Valley is one of the co-favorites with Dixon in the Big Northern Conference in girls’ basketball this season, but the defending champion Byron Lady Tigers are not going to concede anything to those two teams.



Friday night Byron traveled to Stillman Valley and knocked off the Cardinals 56-52. Byron’s record improves to 7-3. Stillman Valley’s is now 10-3. The Cardinals had won their first two BNC games including a win at Dixon last Friday night.



