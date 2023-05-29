ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Byron coach Dale Hartman admitted Saturday that his Tigers would be underdogs going into their 2A Super-Sectional game Monday at Rivets Stadium. He was right.

Byron lost to DePaul College Prep 13-3 in a Super-Sectional game. Part of the reason Byron was an underdog was due to the fact that ace pitcher Braden Smith couldn’t take the hill. He needed one more day of rest to meet the IHSA requirement of four days rest after throwing 115 pitches last Thursday in a semifinal win against Wheaton St. Francis.

Byron sent multiple pitchers to the mound Monday, but they couldn’t stop DePaul’s bats from exploding. DePaul put four runs on the board in the bottom of the first thanks to a pair of bloop hits that dropped right between Byron fielders.

Byron got two of those runs back in the top of the second. Two of them scoring on a double by shortstop Braden Smith. But in the bottom of the second the Rams struck for three more runs for a 7-3 lead and they never looked back.

Byron finishes its season with a record of 26-7.

