BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Brayden Smith will be quarterbacking Byron’s football team this Saturday in the IHSA Class 3A Quarterfinals, but for a few minutes Wednesday afternoon his mind was on baseball.



Smith signed a national letter of intent with Maryville University near St. Louis. There Smith will continue his education while also pitching for the Saints’ baseball team. Last spring as a junior Smith helped Byron’s baseball team win a regional championship with his excellent control, ball movement and location on his pitches.

Maryville is a Division II program. Last season the Saints had a record of 32-20 overall while going 20-8 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

“I got down there, it was a great visit,” said Smith. “They were recruiting me for a while. There are a lot of great coaches down there. The facilities are great. Honestly, at the end of the day it came down to school for me too. It was a great experience all the way around when I went down there this summer.”

In addition to being an outstanding athlete, Smith is also a member of the National Honor Society.