BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The past few years some outstanding Winnebago girls’ basketball teams have stood in Byron’s way in the postseason. This time it’s Byron that has come out on top.



Friday night the Lady Tigers defeated Winnebago 78-59 to claim the 2A Byron Regional championship.



Byron improves its record to 29-2. Bago finishes with a record of 21-11. For highlights and postgame reaction from Byron watch the media player above.