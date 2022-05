BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron senior Anika Roush has been knocking in goals throughout her high school soccer career at Byron. Friday night was no different.

Rousch scored a pair of second-half goals leading Byron past Stillman Valley 2-0 for a 1A regoinal soccer championship.

With the win Byron improves to 17-3-1. The Tigers advance to the Hinkley Big Rock Sectional next week. They’ll play Wednesday night.

For highlights of this game watch the media player above.