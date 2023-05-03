BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Every year Byron High School sends many student-athletes on to achieve even greater accomplishments at the college level. That’s not changing this year.



Tuesday afternoon ten Byron seniors were recognized as they made their college journeys official.



Those athletes are:

Madison Lindquist-Blackhawks CC-volleyball

Tyler Reed-UW Platteville-football

Jacob Kann-UW Platteville-football

Nick Kesler-Wabash College-basketball

Braden Smith-Maryville University-baseball

Maia Carlson-Rock Valley College-softball

Audrey Kilmer-Lake Forest College-swimming

Tyson Politsch-Carthage College-swimming

Joey Reiche-Dakota Wesleyan-soccer



Congratulations and good luck to all of you!