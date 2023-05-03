BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Every year Byron High School sends many student-athletes on to achieve even greater accomplishments at the college level. That’s not changing this year.
Tuesday afternoon ten Byron seniors were recognized as they made their college journeys official.
Those athletes are:
Madison Lindquist-Blackhawks CC-volleyball
Tyler Reed-UW Platteville-football
Jacob Kann-UW Platteville-football
Nick Kesler-Wabash College-basketball
Braden Smith-Maryville University-baseball
Maia Carlson-Rock Valley College-softball
Audrey Kilmer-Lake Forest College-swimming
Tyson Politsch-Carthage College-swimming
Joey Reiche-Dakota Wesleyan-soccer
Congratulations and good luck to all of you!
