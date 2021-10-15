Byron secures at least share of Big Northern title with win over Dixon

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There hasn’t been a team able to stop, let alone slow down, the Byron Tigers this high school football season. That remained to be true in Week 8 on Friday night as the Tigers entered into hostile territory, traveling to Dixon for a battle with Dukes.

After a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, it was all Byron from there. The Dukes hung around, but the Byron Tigers (8-0) remain perfect and secure at least a share of the Big Northern Conference Championship with the win. Dixon falls to 5-3.