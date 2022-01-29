Byron winds up with narrow win over bitter Big Northern rivals in Stillman

STILLMAN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Whenever Byron and Stillman Valley square off in any sport, there’s always bad blood between the two. On Friday night, at Stillman, the Byron Tigers were able to pull out a 45-40 win on their opponents home-court.
