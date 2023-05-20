PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — North Boone and Byron put their best feet forward, or in this case their best arms Saturday morning as they took the field in Pecatonica for a Class 2A Regional Championship game. Two of the best pitchers in Northern Illinois took the mound.

Senior lefty Chandler Alderman pitched for the Vikings. Senior righty Braden Smith pitched for the Tigers. They didn’t disappoint. The two of them combined for 23 strikeouts, and they allowed a total of only five hits. Byron wound up winning 3-0.

The Tigers got their first run in the bottom of the second inning. Caden Considine led off the inning with a walk. He later moved to second, and then he scored on a single to leftfield by Zach Janosky.

The scored remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning. Considine reached base on an error. That was followed by a walk. Then Braylon Kilduff singled to right scoring Considine for a 2-0 lead. The Tigers then scored a third run on a wild pitch.

Smith then set down the Vikings in the top of the ninth 1-2-3 with first baseman Zach Janosky handling a popup to end it.

Byron improves its record to 24-6. The Tigers advance to the Stillman Valley Sectional for the second straight year. North Boone ends its season with a record of 19-9.

For highlights watch the media player above.