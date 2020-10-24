Byron wins Sectional meet, Boylan’s Caras sets records

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron girls swim team won its own Sectional Swim Meet Saturday. The Tigers topped a field of ten teams with a total of 215 points. Boylan finished second and Hononegah third.

Junior Kate Schilling led Byron with a pair of first place finished in the 200 IM and in the 100 butterfly. Byron sophomore Audrey Kilmer captured the 200 freestyle and Byron junior Laci Long won the diving competition.

Senior Nhia Caras led Boylan’s second place finish. She was named the meet’s Outstanding Swimmer. She won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle both in Sectional record times.

Auburn sophomore Ursula Koch won the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, and she took second in the 200 IM.

Hononegah sophomore Gracie Colvin won the 100 backstroke.

NOTE: Catch the highlights on WTVO at ten and on Fox 39 after the World Series on Saturday

TEAM RESULTS

1. Byron 215

2. Boylan 153

3. Hononegah 142

4. Auburn 140

5. Guilford 82

6. Harlem 58

7. Freeport 27

8. Rochelle 16

9. Belvidere North 13

10. Rockford Christian

EVENT WINNERS/TIMES

Diving: Laci Long, Byron 364.25

200-yard Freestyle: Audrey Kilmer, Byron (1:55.24)

200-yard Individual Medley: Kate Schilling, Byron (2:07.48)

50-yard Freestyle: Nhia Caras, Boylan (23.18) *Sectional Record

100-yard Butterfly: Kate Schilling, Byron (58.20)

100-yard Freestyle: Nhia Caras, Boylan (51.10)

500-yard Freestyle: Ursula Koch, Auburn (5:09.75)

100-yard Backstroke: Gracie Colvin, Hononegah (57.75)

100-yard Breaststroke: Ursula Koch, Auburn (1:08:81)

50-yard Freestyle AWD: Allison Cole, Rochelle (1:09.51)

100-yard Breaststroke AWD: Allison Cole, Rochelle (3:36.69)